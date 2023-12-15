Juvenile Incidents, Abuse, Crash Reports In Police Report

Nearly 100 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. The calls include:

9:45 am: Officers responded to the 2800 block of Hornet Road regarding a juvenile in possession of alcohol. The juvenile was taken into custody and, after contacting the Juvenile Officer, was released to a family member.

10:28 am: A subject visited the police department to speak with an officer about information on a report of forgery. The officer took the necessary information and will conduct an investigation.

6:52 pm: Officers responded to the area of Washington Street and Business 36 HWY for a two-vehicle crash. Vehicle 1 failed to yield to oncoming traffic, resulting in an impact with Vehicle 2. No injuries were reported, and one vehicle was towed.

Nearly 90 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

9:18 am: Officers responded to a child abuse and neglect report in the 900 block of Coach K St. A Children’s Division hotline was initiated, and a child and guardian were interviewed. The children were placed in protective custody, with alternative care provided by the Children’s Division. The investigation is ongoing.

12:20 pm: Officers received a direct hotline report from the Children’s Division regarding alleged child maltreatment in the 1100 block of Third Street. That investigation continues.

12:20 pm: Officers took a report of alleged child endangerment in the 900 block of Locust Street. The investigation is ongoing.

6:32 pm: Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Cowgill Street. The officer took the report, and the investigation is ongoing.

6:16 pm: A theft investigation in the 1200 block of Third Street continues.