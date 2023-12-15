Drought Conditions Across Missouri

Drought conditions in Missouri increasing across the state. The Missouri Drought Monitor. A small portion of Mississippi County in Southeast Missouri is the only area showing no drought.

The local counties, Livingston, Carroll, Caldwell, Chariton, Daviess, Grundy, Linn, and Sullivan Counties are in abnormally dry and moderate drought status.

The current map indicates:

Current Dec 5th

No Drought 0.14 8.12

Abnormally Dry 99.86 91.88

Moderate Drought 74.43 68.26

Severe Drought 36.38 24.68

Extreme Drought 1.27 .97