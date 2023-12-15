Search
Drought Conditions Across Missouri

Drought conditions in Missouri increasing across the state.  The Missouri Drought Monitor.  A small portion of Mississippi County in Southeast Missouri is the only area showing no drought.

The local counties, Livingston, Carroll, Caldwell, Chariton, Daviess, Grundy, Linn, and Sullivan Counties are in abnormally dry and moderate drought status.

The current map indicates:

Current         Dec 5th

No Drought                                   0.14            8.12

Abnormally Dry                            99.86          91.88

Moderate Drought                        74.43          68.26

Severe Drought                           36.38          24.68

Extreme Drought                           1.27              .97

 

