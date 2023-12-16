Planned MoDOT Roadwork

As we move into the Winter and the Holiday season, the Missouri Department of Transportation still has a few projects scheduled in the coming week.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Resurfacing project from Mill Creek Drive to Route P, all week. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

Carroll County

Route 139 – Culvert replacement and ditch work from County Road 140 to County Road 150, all week.

Livingston County

Route D – remains CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which may begin next Summer.

On MONDAY, Route K – CLOSED for railroad maintenance from Green Street to Cherry Street in Chula, The work is scheduled from Monday at 7:00 am to Tuesday at 11:00 am.