Two bookings into the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Friday, at about 9:00 am, officers in Platte County arrested 51-year-old Arlando D Staten on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged speeding. Bond is set at $1,000 cash only.

Chillicothe Police arrested 64-year-old Daniel Gustan Boyd at about 3:50 pm on an out-of-state warrant. He is held with no bond allowed.