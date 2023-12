Troopers arrested two in Dekalb County this morning.

At about 1:05 am, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Shae L. Juarez of Eagleville for alleged DWI and no valid driver’s license. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

At about 1:25 am, 21-year-old Hannah M Stewart of Bethany was arrested on a Harrison County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of speeding. She was held at the Cameron Police Department.