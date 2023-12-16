Search
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Woman Rear-Ended After Striking Deer Near Dawn

1A crash involving two vehicles and a deer left one driver with Moderate Injuries Friday morning.  State Troopers report 59-year-old Teresa Sykes of Dawn was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment following the crash on Route F, south of Dawn.  According to the report, at about 7:30 am, Tereas Sykes was northbound and struck a deer, disabling her vehicle.  She was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Lucas Sykes of Dawn.  Lucas Sykes was not injured.  Both vehicles had extensive damage.

%d