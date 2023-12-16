Woman Rear-Ended After Striking Deer Near Dawn

1A crash involving two vehicles and a deer left one driver with Moderate Injuries Friday morning. State Troopers report 59-year-old Teresa Sykes of Dawn was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment following the crash on Route F, south of Dawn. According to the report, at about 7:30 am, Tereas Sykes was northbound and struck a deer, disabling her vehicle. She was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Lucas Sykes of Dawn. Lucas Sykes was not injured. Both vehicles had extensive damage.

Like this: Like Loading...