Hornets Overwhelm Knights in Holiday Hoops

The Chillicothe Hornets took on the Southeast Kansas City Knights on Monday night at North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri for part of the 19th annual holiday hoops, shoot out.

The Hornets got out to a fast start even without their point guard Jackson Trout, who missed the game, as Chillicothe took a 10-5 lead going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the Hornets defense showed even more, as Southeast managed just two points in the frame, and Chillicothe held a 22-7 lead at halftime, consistently forcing turnovers from the Knights.

The Hornets continued their run and ultimately won the game 52 to 29. In a game in which Southeast committed over 20 turnovers, three Chillicothe Hornets scored double figure points. Without Trout, James Matthew, Sol’jier Allen, and Jaishon White all were in double figures as the Hornets have won 5 straight games.