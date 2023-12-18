StormReady Designation Renewed

Chillicothe and Livingston County’s designation as a StormReady Community was renewed by the National Weather Service. The StormReady designation indicates the community is better prepared to save lives from the onslaught of severe weather through advanced planning, education, and awareness.

Communities must meet specific requirements to earn the StormReady designation. This includes:

Establish a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center

Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public

Create a system that monitors weather conditions locally

Promote the importance of public readiness through community seminars

Develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

Chillicothe earned the StormReady designation in 2012, and Livingston County received the designation in 2013. The renewal continues the designation to 2026.