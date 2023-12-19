Holiday Travel Planning Recommended

Seeing family and friends or just getting away, if you are driving in the holiday season the Missouri Highway Patrol offers several suggestions to remain safe in the holidays. Drivers are encouraged to make sure they are well rested, no matter how short their driving distance. Check the weather forecast and plan accordingly. Downloading the MoDOT Traveler Information app to your smartphone allows you to check road conditions before you travel. Sargent Shane Hux says use this time leading up to your planned travel to check out your vehicle.

Other items to check include wipers, washer fluid levels, and make sure your coolant levels are also in good condition.

If you have someone traveling with you, let them handle navigation and entertainment, while you worry about the driving.

The Highway Patrol will be on the road for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Remember, if you are traveling and you need assistance, dial *55 on your cellphone and you will be connected to the Highway Patrol headquarters near your location.