Area Residents In Highway Patrol Accident & Arrest Reports

One crash and one arrest that include area residents are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Monday at about 11:50 am in Clay County, troopers arrested 37-year-old William L. Wheeler of Brookfield for alleged possession of a controlled substance and an equipment violation.  He was processed and released.

A Gallatin man had moderate injuries when he ran into a semi Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County.  State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 4:10 pm as 54-year-old Shawn E. Teel of Gallatin was northbound and failed to slow for traffic, hitting the rear of the semi driven by a Kansas City man.  The truck driver was not injured.  Teel was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.  He was not wearing a safety belt.

