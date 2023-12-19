NCMC Receives Portion Of $5 Million Missouri Nursing Grant

North Central Missouri College in Trenton is the recipient of nearly $200,000 to continue enhancing nursing education programs. The funds are part of $5 million in grant funding for 20 colleges and universities announced by Governor Mike Parson, who says “It is vitally important that we continue to invest in Missouri’s health care workforce to stay competitive nationally, especially for our high demand fields such as nursing,”

The grant funds were announced for schools across the state.

These funds will provide scholarships and tuition assistance for nursing faculty, clinical simulation equipment and staffing, technology enhancements, faculty pay increases, nursing faculty professional development, and graduate nursing program development to educate more nursing faculty.

These 20 competitive grants totaling $5 million were part of a special appropriation to the Missouri State Board of Nursing that was recommended and approved by Governor Parson. The approved grants include:

$172,760 to Bolivar Technical College

$165,590 to College of the Ozarks

$211,855 to Crowder College

$159,856 to Lincoln University

$227,000 to Maryville University

$441,405 to Missouri Baptist University

$394,772 to Missouri State University

$532,944 to Missouri State University – West Plains

$386,780 to Missouri Western State University

$198,000 to North Central Missouri College

$147,500 to Northwest Missouri State University

$135,563 to Research College of Nursing

$293,400 to St. Charles Community College

$99,704 to St. Louis University

$450,000 to St. Luke’s College – Rockhurst University

$150,000 to Truman State University

$256,875 to University of Central Missouri

$285,996 to University of Missouri – Columbia

$150,000 to University of Missouri – Kansas City

$140,000 to William Jewell University