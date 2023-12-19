YMCA A Recipient Of MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation Grant

The Grand River Area Family YMCA is one of 36 recipients this year for the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation grant. This summer, the Y received equipment valued at about $8,000 for the teams and staff for the Summer Youth Ball program. This included T-ball and other summer ball programs.

The Grand River Area Family YMCA was one of 36 recipients to receive a portion of over $3.6 million in funding.

Grand River Area Family YMCA CEO Theresa Hendrix says this was their first year to apply for the grant. She says they plan to apply again in the future.