61st Annual FEC Essay Contest

The 61st annual Farmers Electric Cooperative essay contest deadline is about a month away. Farmers Electic is sending two high school juniors on a trip to the Youth Tour in Washington, D.C., and three sophomore students on a trip to the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.) in Jefferson City.

All high school sophomores and juniors in the service area are welcome to enter the essay contest. You DO NOT need to be from a FEC Member Family. The deadline to return the essay and registration form to the FEC Office is January 19th.

This year’s topic for the essay is “If you had ten minutes and the attention of one million people, what would you talk about and why?”