The 2023 Missouri Soybean Association Yield Contest winners include a Hale producer. The District Two winner is Mike Daniels.

In the NoTill category, Daniels had a yield of 108.15 bushels per acre.

In the Conventional Till category, Daniels had a yield of 118.20 bushels per acre.

In the statewide results, Mike Daniels placed second and third in the non-irrigated categories.

Statewide awards will be presented at the annual meeting on January 23rd in Jefferson City.