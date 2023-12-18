Crowder State Park Offers First Day Hikes

Crowder State Park near Trenton is offering First Day Hikes on January 1st. Two hikes are offered, both are considered to have moderate difficulty.

10 a.m. – there will be a 3.2-mile hike on Tall Oaks Trail – Meet at the Shelter 3 parking lot for this hike that showcases the diversity of habitats at Crowder State Park.

1 p.m. – there is a 3.8-mile hike on Thompson River Trail, North Loop – this begins at the equestrian parking lot and allows visitors to pass by the Thompson Cemetery, the Thompson House and the Thompson River.

Both hikes are free and open to the public. Participants should wear closed-toe walking shoes, dress appropriately for the weather, and bring water. The duration of the hikes will depend on each group’s pace.

Registration is required for these events. To register, click here and use the “Choose Date” box to find the listing.