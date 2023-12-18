Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred fifty-nine calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department from Friday through Sunday. Some of the calls include:

Friday

5:42 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm St. for a report of a juvenile stealing alcohol. Officers detained the juvenile who was later released to their parents. A report was taken.

10:45 a.m., Officers took a report of a minor in possession of tobacco in the 1500 block of Calhoun St.

3:51 p.m., Officers responded to the 3100 block of Litton Rd. for a report of a man attempting to use a fake ID. Officers checked the mans ID and discovered he had used a fake ID in an attempt to enter a secure facility. The man was arrested, and officers later discovered he had an arrest warrant out of Kansas. The male was later taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

9:36 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington St. and Park Ln. During the stop Officers discovered the male driver did not have a valid driver’s license. A search was conducted of the vehicle and controlled substances were located. He was arrested and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center for a 24 hour hold.

Saturday

6:28 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of S Washington St. for a report of an elderly male struck by a vehicle that was backing from a parking spot. The man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. An investigation is ongoing.

11:34 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and W Business 36. They found the driver did not have a driver’s license. He was arrested and later released with a citation.

Sunday

3:20 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Morningside Dr. for a report of property damage as a vehicle had been keyed. A report was taken and an investigation continues.

3:35 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Cherry St. for a suspicious 4-wheeler parked in a garage. The caller did not recognize the vehicle. Officers found the 4-wheeler did not have a VIN and it was towed. A report was taken, and an investigation continues.

4:20 p.m., Officers took a report of a theft in the lobby of the Chillicothe Police Department. The reporting party advised that their trailer was broken into and items were taken. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.