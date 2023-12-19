All Lady Hornets In Home Opener

After six road or neutral site games to begin the season, the Lady Hornets had the opportunity to play in front of their home fans on Tuesday night. The Lady Hornets relished the moment, jumping out to an 18-2 lead over Lawson after the first quarter. By the time the buzzer sounded for halftime, Chillicothe was in complete control, 30-4.

The Lady Hornets continued to turn their defense into offense, as they forced more turnovers on the Lady Cardinals than points allowed. Delanie Kieffer, and Kayanna Cranmer both had big offensive performance in double digits scoring, but the emphasis was again, the collective team effort, highlighted by the fact that all nine Lady Hornets that dressed for the game scored in the 47-13 victory over Lawson.

Coach Darren Smith and his team will look to keep the undefeated start to the season going on Friday afternoon as the 7-0 Lady Hornets will take on Waukee Northwest (IA) in the NCMC Holiday Hoops at 1:30 PM.

Chillicothe 18 30 37 47

Lawson 2 4 7 13

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Cranmer 12, Kieffer 11, Jolie Bonderer 7, Liz Oliver 7, Ava Leamer 2, Hope Donoho 2, Emerson Staton 2, Emily Schreiner 2, Lydia Bonderer 2

Lawson – Evie Caresia 5, Morgan Moore 4, Madisyn Nutter 4