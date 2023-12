The Midwest Crop Conference will be is January 16th and 17th in St. Joseph. Denise Ferguson from the MU Extension Center in Buchannan County says this event is will provide a variety of information for producers and ag professionals.

Ferguson says there are four main topics.

The conference will offer 15.5 Continuing Education Units that are required for many ag-related professions.

Registration is available online. Search 2024 Midwest Crop Conference