Candidate Filing For April Election Ends Tuesday

Filing continues for the April Municipal Election. The last day to file is Tuesday, December 26th. Filing is done at the offices of the organization that has seats that will be on the ballot. Those filing for school board seats may want to call the district office for hours during the holiday break. The districts will be open on December 26th, until 5:00 pm.
For the Chillicothe R-II School Board, there are two seats available. Two have filed: Jamie Pittman and Incumbent Mitch Holder
For the Livingston County Ambulance District, filings include:
Darrel Rinehart Jr – Dist 2
Ronald Garber – Dist 5
Filing closes December 26