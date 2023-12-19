CAPNCM Women’s Health Services Closing

Women receiving reproductive health services through the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri (CAPNCM)/Green Hills Community Action Agency Women’s Health Services unit will need to find alternative care facilities. The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri (CAPNCM)/Green Hills Community Action Agency announced the permanent closing of the Women’s Health Services unit in their 9-county service area.

Women who have found a new medical provider may request a medical records transfer by contacting the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri by calling 855-290-8544 ext. 1051 or ext. 1045.

Follow the link below for available resources.

https://www.capncm.org/…/wh_resource_information_flyer.pdf