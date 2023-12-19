Holiday Trash Routes For CMU

The Christmas holiday presents a unique challenge for the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities refuse department this year. As Christmas falls on a Monday, the CMU and City offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 25th and 26th. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says they will pick up the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday routes next week on Wednesday, December 27th.

Hopper says this will mean a long day for the crews and they ask for your patience.

You can help these crews by making sure your trash is properly sorted. Recycling of paper, plastic, cardboard, and metal cans is accepted, but NO GLASS containers.

If you can break down the boxes so they are flat that will keep the piles manageable and much quicker to process.

Hopper does ask for patience but says if you have a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday route and it is not picked up on Wednesday, contact the CMU office and report the location.