The Livingston County Health Center Board of Trustees will meet Friday at Noon. The meeting was moved up due to the Christmas Holiday.

Old business includes information on the Carport, Furnaces, incinerator, the community health assessment, progress on the By-laws, a report of COVID / RSV / Flu, and the sewer shed report.

Under New Business:

Information will be presented on Progressive Ag Day

The 2024 Budget

And Recognition of Sheila Clark.

The meeting is open to the public.