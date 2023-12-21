Livingston County Jail Bookings

Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

29-year-old Joshua J. Fisher of Springfield was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged violation of Bond Condition on a charge of alleged DWI. The warrant was issued in September and has no bond allowed. Fisher has a pre-trial conference on January 4th and a trial is set for January 23rd in Livingston County Circuit Court

29-year-old Nicole Lynn Kesteloot of Pleasant Hill was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail by Livingston County Deputies on an out-of-state warrant for alleged drug paraphernalia. She is held with no bond allowed.