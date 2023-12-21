Personal Property & Real Estate Tax Deadline

The deadline to pay your personal property and real estate taxes is December 31st without penalty. Livingston County Collector Treasurer Dianna Havens says the courthouse will be closed on the 30th and 31st, so in-person payments need to be made by the end of the day on the 29th. Havens says there are other ways to pay and be on time.

If you are using the drop box, her office will be emptying the box shortly after midnight on January 1st.

Havens says you can also mail your payment.

She reminds those with delinquent taxes from previous years that they must pay the delinquent taxes before her office will accept the current tax.

If you have questions, contact the Collector/Treasurer’s office at 660-646-8000, ext 7