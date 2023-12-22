Chillicothe Police For Friday

Nearly 100 calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

12:48 a.m., Officers near the intersection of US 65 and US 36 watched a vehicle drive off the on-ramp into a ditch. Officers ran to the vehicle to ensure no one was injured. The report states the driver appeared to be under the influence and following the on-scene investigation she was arrested for driving while intoxicated. She was later released with citations.

11:57 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of E US 36 Highway for an intoxicated male refusing to leave a business. Officers were able to get the male to leave. They also found a place for him to stay.

1:21 p.m., Officers were called to the 1600 block of Redbud Ln. on a well-being check of 2 children. The officers initiated a report for child abuse. The children were removed from the home. The investigation continues.

3:08 p.m., Officers were called to the 2600 block of Shawnee Dr. for a report of a 2-vehicle crash. A report was taken.

5:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 1600 block of Fair St. for a report of child abuse. Officers took a report, and the investigation is ongoing.

6:26 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of 3rd St. and Locust St. for a report of a single-vehicle accident. Officers found the vehicle had struck a utility pole and the driver appeared to be under the influence. Following an investigation, the male driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and property damage. He was later released with citations.