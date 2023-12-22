Trenton Man Injured In Truck Rollover

A Trenton man had moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Grundy County. Sixty-seven-year-old Randall K. Romesburg of Trenton was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton for treatment following the crash at about 5:50 pm on Route W, southwest of Trenton. According to the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Romesburg was northbound on Route W and ran off the east side of the road and struck a guardrail and his truck overturned, partially in Wolf Creek. He was wearing a safety belt.

