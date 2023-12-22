Be Prepared For Holiday Travel

The Christmas Holiday travel period begins today and continues through Tuesday morning. Those heading to see family and friends for the holidays will find themselves on the road with many others. The Missouri Highway Patrol offers several suggestions for those who plan to get behind the wheel. Drivers are encouraged to make sure they are well rested, no matter how short their driving distance. Even with the forecast for rain, it is important to check the weather forecast and plan accordingly. Downloading the MoDOT Traveler Information app to your smartphone allows you to check road conditions before you travel. Sargent Shane Hux from the Missouri Highway Patrol says there is still time to do a quick check of your vehicle.

Other items to check include wipers, washer fluid levels, and make sure your coolant levels are also in good condition.

If you have someone traveling with you, let them handle navigation and entertainment, while you keep your eyes on the road.

The Highway Patrol will be on the road for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Remember, if you are traveling and you need assistance, dial *55 on your cellphone and you will be connected to the Highway Patrol headquarters near your location.