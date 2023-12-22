Donations Sought For Neon Santa Repairs

Last December, the Neon Santa on the north side of the Livingston County Library returned and it is back again this year. The large neon-flashing Santa once belonged to a local couple and their advertising company. After selling the company, they donated the Santa to Main Street Chillicothe with the goal of it remaining in public use.

The sign is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 250 pounds with fragile neon on board. It now needs maintenance and Mainstreet Chillicothe is asking for donations to help with the work that includes repainting and replacing the neon lights.

The tax-deductible donations will be specifically used for this project. Checks can be made payable to: Main Street Chillicothe, P.O. Box 1022, Chillicothe, MO 64601

In the MEMO: Neon Santa