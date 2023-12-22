Lady Hornets Lose To Waukee Northwest In Holiday Hoops

The Chillicothe Lady Hornets lost for the first time this season on Friday afternoon at the NCMC Holiday Hoops. Chillicothe faced Waukee Northwest (IA) who plays in the largest class in Iowa basketball. The Wolves and the Lady Hornets each started fast offensively as Chillicothe went ahead 11-7 midway through the first quarter but Waukee Northwest finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 14-11 lead into the first break. The Wolves did not relinquish the lead the rest of the game, they were ahead 30-19 at half and then pulled away in the 3rd quarter to go up 43-23 heading into the 4th.

Chillicothe struggled to score against the length and pressure applied by Waukee Northwest, falling 55-36. It was the lowest offensive output of the season thus far for Coach Darren Smith’s squad. Jolie Bonderer was relentless, leading all players in scoring with 22, while Liz Oliver chipped in 6, however those were the only two players to make a field goal in the game for the Class 4 #3 Lady Hornets. The 7-1 Lady Hornets will look to shake off this result in their first conference game of the season, January 5th at home against Bishop LeBlond.

Chillicothe 11 19 23 36

Waukee NW 14 30 43 55

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Bonderer 22, Oliver 6, Lyla Beetsma 3, Kayanna Cranmer 2, Hope Donoho 2, Ava Leamer 1

Waukee Northwest – Vana Bilic 15, Romey Croatt 10, Sadie Maas 9, Aliyah Al-Hameed 8, Logan Vogt 6, Leah Janulewicz 5, Cassidy Danburg 2