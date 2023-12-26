Chillicothe Weekend Police

The Chillicothe Police Department handled numerous calls throughout the holiday weekend. This includes numerous calls for services and requests for assistance.

Friday:

5:16 am: Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a potential break-in at a residence located in the 200 block of Walnut Street. Uthe arrived to hear a cry for help coming from inside. Officers forced entry into the home and found a man unharmed but evidently under the influence of a substance. He told officers he needed no assistance.

11:07 am: Officers and the Livingston County Children’s Division to conduct a well-being check at a residence. During the home walkthrough, they found drug paraphernalia, which prompted further action. Two juveniles were removed from the premises. A search of the residence revealed controlled substances and related paraphernalia. The resident of the home was arrested and held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

2:18 pm: Officers took a report of a stolen wallet in the 600 block of Walnut Street. An investigation is ongoing.

3:07 pm: Officers conducted an investigation in the 500 block of Elm Street in response to an ongoing investigation. Subsequent to interviews, it was determined that sufficient evidence was found to substantiate the two individuals’ engagement in hindering the prosecution of a felony.

9:53 pm: Officers conducted a well-being check on a resident in the 800 block of State Street. Officers made entry into the residences and located the subject deceased inside.