Holiday Weekend Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

State Troopers in the area counties report one accident with injuries from Friday through Christmas Day.

Friday afternoon, a two-vehicle crash in Caldwell County left 49-year-old Jerald A. MacWilliams of Braymer with minor injuries. According to the report, MacWilliams had turned from Route M to go eastbound on US 36 and was struck from behind by an eastbound vehicle driven by 20-year-old Kailey M. Hulett of Mooresville. Hulett was not injured. MacWilliams was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Troopers also reported three arrests for the period in the area counties.

Sunday at about 5:00 am, Troopers in Linn County arrested 38-year-old Travis L. King of Winigan for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

Two arrests are reported in Livingston County. At about 8:40 am, troopers arrested 65-year-old Gregory L. Allen of St. Joseph and 62-year-old Robert D. Stitt of Kansas City for alleged possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.