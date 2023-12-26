Six Bookings For The Holiday Weekend

Several Holiday weekend bookings for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department are reported.

Friday, The Sheriff’s office reports

31-year-old Nicholas A. Duckworth was arrested by Jackson County officials on a warrant for alleged non-support. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,000.

23-year-old Jack A Vaughn was arrested by Livingston County officials on a warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000.

34-year-old Mary L. Waldrep was arrested by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession of a Controlled Substance. She is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000

Sunday,

State Troopers arrested 65-year-old Gregory L. Allen of St. Joseph and 62-year-old Robert D. Stitt of Kansas City for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Both are held with bond set at $5,000 Cash Only.