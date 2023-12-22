Police, Golf Carts, And Signage On Chillicothe City Council Agenda

The Chillicothe City Council will meet next week, but the meeting is moved due to the Christmas Holiday. The meeting will be held Wednesday at Noon at City Hall.

Items on the agenda include the financial report, bills, and salaries.

Appearances include:

Mayor Teresa Kelly with a recommendation to fill an opening on the Board of Public Works.

Tomie Walker from Main Street to discuss new Main Street signage and placement.

Brian Minnis with Maxim Golf to discuss new golf carts.

Police Chief Jon Maples to discuss a new organizational chart for the Chillicothe Police Department.

City Auditor Allison Jeffries will lead a discussion on a notice of a change in Lagers for dispatch.

A closed executive session is planned to handle legal and personnel matters.