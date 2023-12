The Chillicothe Police Department Assistant Chief, Rick Sampsel will retire at the start of the new year. Sampsel has been with the department since 1976. He has held every position at the department at some time in his career, including a period as Chief. Sampsel has served as Assistant Chief for the last 15 years, handling a variety of responsibilities.

A reception for Assistant Chief Sampsel will be held on December 28th, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Chillicothe Police Department