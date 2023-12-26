Clithro “Andy” Anderson, 93, a well-known Chillicothe resident, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023. Born June 11, 1930, in Washington Township, Carroll County, Missouri, as the third of eleven children of Thomas Jefferson Anderson, Jr., and wife Jaunita Wilson Anderson, Clithro developed a strong work ethic growing up on the farm as his dad’s right-hand man. For the rest of his working years, Clithro and his brothers operated and expanded Anderson Farms northeast of Braymer.

As a man of many talents, Clithro had several careers during his lifetime, usually working two jobs. After graduating from Braymer High School in 1947, he farmed for his widowed mother. In the 1950s, after he married Grace Cruse and their children Brenda and Brent were born, Clithro attended trade school and began barbering in Carrollton, Missouri. Two years later, the family moved to Chillicothe where he continued barbering for years. In the early 1960s Clithro started Anderson Construction Company, building nearly 100 homes and buildings in the area. In 1975 he joined the Ludlow National Bank as cashier, later becoming president of the bank. He served at Vice-President of the Missouri Bankers Association Region 2 in 1984. After his first retirement, Clithro returned to barbering and worked well into his 70s because he thrived on being out among the public and keeping up with his huge circle of friends from all walks of life.

Clithro “Andy” Anderson also gave back to his community as both an elected official and by volunteering. He was elected as assessor of Monroe Township, to the Chillicothe Board of Education for several terms, and to the Chillicothe City Council. He had been a charter member of the Ludlow Lions Club, assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 120, an active member of the United Methodist Church, and volunteered with the Hope Haven Board. Throughout his life, Clithro made time to meet daily with his many friends in various coffee clubs around town.

Clithro was a sports enthusiast. For almost thirty years, Clithro Anderson was a popular basketball and football official, refereeing high school sports and making many lifelong friends among school districts in northern Missouri. He was most proud of playing for the Braymer High School basketball team that won the Chillicothe Invitational Tournament his junior year. He volunteered with the Chillicothe Booster Club and coached youth baseball.

Clithro is survived by his wife Grace, children Brenda O’Halloran and Brent and Janet Anderson, grandchildren Ryan O’Halloran, Abby Schieber, Zachary Anderson, Anna Anderson, and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Thomas J. Anderson III, sister Betty Yuille, and a host of family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, December 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Although there is no scheduled visitation, friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. It was Clithro’s wish that memorial contributions be made to the Anderson Memorial Ball Park, Braymer, Missouri. They may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.