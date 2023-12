The USDA says there COULD be good news for food prices in 2024. USDA Agriculture Department Economist, Megan Sweitzer says the rate of increase for food prices are expected to slow in 2024. Sweitzer says prices in the store may actually decline a bit.

Sweitzer says some of the cost factors for producers have improved in the past year.

She says much will depend on the 2024 economy and other worldwide factors.