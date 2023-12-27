2024 County Budget Work Begins

The Livingston County Budget will be the primary focus of the Livingston County Commissioners as they meet starting January 2nd. The budget must be completed and approved before the end of the month. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says they check with all of the departments early in the process.

Douglas says they will continue to work on the county’s bridges.

He says they are expecting to do a wage increase but are not sure what that will be at this time.

The County Commission meets Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Additional meetings may also be scheduled. Discussions on the budget are planned for each meeting. The meetings are open to the public.