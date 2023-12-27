Changes To Chillicothe Christmas Tree Disposal

The disposal of Christmas Trees in Chillicothe will be just one day. The Street crews will pick them up on January 27th. Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie explains the reason for the change.

Gillespie says they will pick-up real trees that have everything removed.

The trees can be put out by the curb at any time, but DO NOT put them in the street.

If you would like to dispose of the tree yourself, CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says you can drop them at the burn site.

Again, everything must be removed from the tree and they WILL NOT accept artificial trees.