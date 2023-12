A Braymer man was taken to a Kansas City Hospital for treatment of serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash near Cowgill Tuesday evening. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 9:40 pm in Caldwell County, as 36-year-old Jeremy R. Lovett of Braymer was eastbound on Missouri 116, near Frog Pond, and ran off the south side of the road and struck a tree. He was not wearing a safety belt and had serious injuries.

