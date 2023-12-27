Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Sixty-seven calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

12:18 a.m., Officers responded to the 1600 block of Bryan St. for a report of a suicidal woman. She was given a ride to the hospital.

02:16 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Webster St. and Washington St. for a report of a woman with no shoes in the middle of the road. The woman requested to go to the hospital for a psychological evaluation.

05:39 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Fair St. for a report of peace disturbance. A report was taken and a citation was issued.