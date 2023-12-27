Council Approves Purchase Of Electric Golf Carts

Green Hills Golf Course has an opportunity to purchase 40 Lithium battery golf carts at the cost of $180,000. Brian Minnis from Maxim Golf, who operates the course, has an opportunity to purchase the fleet of 2020 EZgo carts from Hillcrest Golf Course. Minnis says this would update the current fleet of 50 2017 gas powered carts. The city would sell 36 carts and keep 16 of the best carts to expand the fleet.

He says there would be an added cost to install the chargers. Russ Matson talked about that expense.

Minnis says the electric carts have a lower maintenance cost.

After nearly 50 minutes of discussion, the Chillicothe City Council approved the purchase of the carts. Brian Minnis is to contact the seller and make the arrangements as soon as possible, assuming the carts are still available.