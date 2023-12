A Keytesville man died in a single-vehicle crash in Chariton County Tuesday. State Troopers report the body of 69-year-old Raymond B. Smith was found several hours after the crash on Highway 5, near Locke Road. According to the report, the crash happened about 8:00 pm Tuesday as Smith was southbound and ran off the road. He struck several trees and was ejected from his vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene more than 11 hours later.

