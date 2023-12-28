Emma Jean Graves, age 75, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Jean was born the daughter of Emmit Blair and Manervia Ellen (McCully) Cummings on June 23, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1967 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She worked for Southwestern Bell for 33 years, working in the Chillicothe, St. Louis, and Kansas City areas. After her retirement, Jean owned and operated Country Corner Craft and Antique Mall. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe. She enjoyed helping with the elections, attending flea markets, and antiquing. She also enjoyed all of the residents at Timber Villa Apartments and attending their social gatherings. Jean loved attending sporting events over the years for Jason and her grandchildren, spending time with family, and being a grandmother.

Survivors include one son, Jason Graves and wife, Andrea, of Chillicothe, Missouri; two grandchildren, Maggie Graves of Maryville, Missouri, and Walker Graves of North Kansas City, Missouri; one sister, Jane Jones and husband, Ron, of Maryville, Missouri; nephews, Tony Jones of Independence, Missouri, Athen Jones and wife, Tracy, of Maryville, Missouri, Adam Jones of Arizona, and Aaron Jones and wife, Bobbi, of Kansas City, Missouri. She is also survived by two bonus grandchildren, Clayton Walker and Claire Walker both of Chillicothe, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County Cancer Assistance (please make checks payable to UMC-LCCA) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.