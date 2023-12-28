Municipal Election Filing Closed

Filing for the April Municipal Election closed this week. In Livingston County filing included three school boards.

In Chillicothe, there are two seats available and two filed for the seats. They include Jamie Pittman and incumbent Mitch Holder. No election will be needed.

For the Southwest of Ludlow School District, the district has three seats available. Two seats are three years and Travis Tipton and Shannon Jones filed for those seats. One seat is for two years and Whitney Ireland filed for that seat. No election will be needed.

For the Chula School District, there were three seats available. Four people filed to fill the seats. The names are not available at this time. They will have an election in April.

For the Livingston County Ambulance District, there were two filings. Darrel Rinehart, Jr. filed for District 2, and Ronald Garber filed for District 5.