A report of a truck fire summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters to 11839 LIV 233 shortly after 11:00 pm. The fire crew arrived in seven minutes to find the pick-up fully involved. It was parked about 20 feet from the home. Seven hundred fifty gallons of water and foam were used to extinguish the fire and cool the truck. There was also damage to the house siding and a window due to the fire. The fire crew was on the scene for about 20 minutes.

