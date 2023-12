Seventy calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

Child custody issues, disturbances, parking complaints, handling items turned in that were found, and assisted EMS with a person contemplating self-harm.

9:08 pm, Officers responded to the 1400 block of Fair Street for an individual trespassing. The person was issued a citation for Trespassing that includes a mandatory court date.