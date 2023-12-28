Injury Crash & Arrest Near Purdin

A Purdin man is in custody following a crash with a UTV Wednesday afternoon. State Troopers report 60-year-old Jerry B. Mullany was northbound on Fair Drive, just north of Purdin, when he crested a hill and collided with a UTV driven by a 13-year-old boy. The child was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with minor injuries, while Mullany was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries.

Troopers also arrested Mullany for alleged DWI resulting in physical injury, driving while revoked, and no seatbelt. He was released for treatment.