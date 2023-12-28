Hornets Use Dominant 3rd Quarter To Come From Behind Against Harrisonville

The Chillicothe Hornets boys basketball team was back in action at NCMC’s Holiday Hoops Thursday night. The Hornets had defeated Southeast (KC) before Christmas in this event and were looking to make it two wins out of two games. Chillicothe used an early 11-1 run to take an 8 point lead in the game before Harrisonville went to a trapping zone defense. The Wildcats different look defensively disturbed the Hornets offense and Harrisonville went ahead 14-13 after one quarter. Chillicothe never lead in the 2nd quarter as the Hornets struggled to take care of the ball, committing 9 first half turnovers, trailing by as many as 7 and went to the locker room down 30-25.

The Hornets played the 3rd quarter on fire, scoring 27 points in the 8 minute frame and taking a commanding 52-39 advantage into the 4th. In the 2nd half, Chillicothe limited turnovers, controlled the boards and dominated in the paint in route to a 68-51 victory over Harrisonville. Jaishon White scored 20 points for the 2nd straight game and finished with a double double along side his teammate James Matthew. Soljier Allen also had a big night, scoring 17 points.

The Chillicothe Hornets advance to 6-3 on the season and will play their first conference game next Thursday at Bishop LeBlond.

Chillicothe 13 25 52 68

Harrisonville 14 30 39 51

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – White 20, Allen 17, Matthew 15, Jackson Trout 8, Alijah Hibner 5, Kenyen Gannon 3

Harrisonville – Dom Jackson 22, Eli Baker 11, Keller Johnson 8, Michael Moore 6, Mason Worthley 4