New Year’s Resolutions

As we approach the end of 2023 and are ready to start a new year, some may choose to make resolutions about how they plan to improve their lives. Jessica Trussell from the Livingston County Extension Office says to keep your expectations and resolutions focused and attainable.

Trussell says the resolutions should truly be yours.

She says to have milestones along the way and reward yourself when they are achieved, then move to the next step. Trussel also says to find a friend to share your plans and goals. This should be someone that can cheer you on and provide motivation. They can also be the person you confide in during tough times.