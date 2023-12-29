Two Arrests In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday.

At about 2:15 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Catherine V. Benitz of Kansas City, MO. The arrest was on a Clay County warrant for alleged failure to appear on no valid plates, the was also arrested for alleged no insurance and no valid plates. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail pending the posting of bond.

At about 10:30 pm in Dekalb County, Trooper arrested 57-year-old Scott Taylor of Florida for alleged DWI, no valid license, and failure to signal. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.